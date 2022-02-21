15 of Kendall Jenner’s most daring looks

Kendall Jenner wore a bold gown with a mosaic-style pattern and side cutouts to the 2016 Met Gala. Kendall Jenner attends the 2016 Met Gala. John Shearer/Getty Images The gown was designed by Atelier Versace and marked Jenner’s second attendance at the Met Gala.

Jenner walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016 wearing a sheer dress with black detailing. Kendall Jenner attends the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. Tony Barson/FilmMagic She wore a simple skin-colored bra and black undergarments beneath the Cavalli Couture gown and paired the look with black stiletto heels.

She wore a slightly more demure sheer dress with feather detailing to the festival. Kendall Jenner attends the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images The Versace dress featured a high-low hemline that showed off a pair of strappy gold heels.

To attend the 2017 Met Gala, Jenner wore a seriously bold gown that was completely sheer in the back. Kendall Jenner attends the 2017 Met Gala. Jackson Lee/Getty Images The dress was designed by high-end lingerie brand La Perla and was completely sheer in the back, save for a few well-placed crystal beads.

Kendall Jenner wore a sheer black gown over high-waisted black undergarments to attend a Longchamp event in Paris in 2018. Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp 70th Anniversary Celebration at Opera Garnier on September 11, 2018. Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images She paired the bold look with a simple red lip and pulled-back hair.

She attended the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing a skin-tight black mini dress with statement sleeves. Kendall Jenner attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Dia Duapasupil/Getty Images The little black dress showed off the reality star’s famous figure with sheer lace cutouts on the side.

Jenner wore a lavender-colored dress bursting with feathers to attend the CFDA Awards in 2018. Kendall Jenner attends the CFDA Awards in 2018. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images The off-the-shoulder dress was designed by Virgil Abloh for Off-White

That same year, she wore a chic white suit with a plunging neckline to attend an event with her sisters. Kendall Jenner in May 2018. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images The model paired the look with red heels and a matching bold lip.

Jenner walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018 wearing a sheer white gown with tulle detailing. Kendall Jenner attends the Cannes Film Festival in 2018. Venturelli/WireImage The dress, designed by Schiaparelli, featured an ultra-low neckline and voluminous tulle sleeves.

Jenner rocked another sheer look at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018. Kendall Jenner attends the Cannes Film Festival in 2018. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images The barely-there Alexandre Vauthier mini dress was covered in crystals and left little to the imagination.

Jenner brought out another sheer gown for the 2018 Fashion Awards in London. Kendall Jenner attends The Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in December 2018. Samir Hussein/Contributor/Getty Images The completely beaded gold dress featured a sky-high slit and shoulder pads.

To attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Jenner wore a striking gown with waist-high slits and a halter neckline. Kendall Jenner attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The model paired the gown, designed by couture designer Rami Kadi, with practically no accessories and a pair of black ankle-strap pumps.

In a slightly more girly take on fashion, Jenner wore a hot pink tulle gown to attend the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. Kendall Jenner attends the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for amfAR The bold, eye-catching look featured tiers of pink tulle and a strapless neckline.

Jenner looked like a phoenix rising from the ashes in this sheer gown with huge feathers at the 2019 Met Gala. Kendall Jenner attends the 2019 Met Gala. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Both she and sister Kylie Jenner wore bold, colorful looks designed by Versace to celebrate the year’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”