15 of Kendall Jenner’s most daring looks

- Kendall Jenner, like her reality-star siblings, isn’t afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion.
- The model has rocked sheer dresses, plunging necklines, and more.
- Jenner’s see-through gown at the 2021 Met Gala was inspired by one of Audrey Hepburn’s costumes.
Kendall Jenner wore a bold gown with a mosaic-style pattern and side cutouts to the 2016 Met Gala.
The gown was designed by Atelier Versace and marked Jenner’s second attendance at the Met Gala.
Jenner walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016 wearing a sheer dress with black detailing.
She wore a simple skin-colored bra and black undergarments beneath the Cavalli Couture gown and paired the look with black stiletto heels.
She wore a slightly more demure sheer dress with feather detailing to the festival.
The Versace dress featured a high-low hemline that showed off a pair of strappy gold heels.
To attend the 2017 Met Gala, Jenner wore a seriously bold gown that was completely sheer in the back.
The dress was designed by high-end lingerie brand La Perla and was completely sheer in the back, save for a few well-placed crystal beads.
Kendall Jenner wore a sheer black gown over high-waisted black undergarments to attend a Longchamp event in Paris in 2018.
She paired the bold look with a simple red lip and pulled-back hair.
She attended the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing a skin-tight black mini dress with statement sleeves.
The little black dress showed off the reality star’s famous figure with sheer lace cutouts on the side.
Jenner wore a lavender-colored dress bursting with feathers to attend the CFDA Awards in 2018.
The off-the-shoulder dress was designed by Virgil Abloh for Off-White.
That same year, she wore a chic white suit with a plunging neckline to attend an event with her sisters.
The model paired the look with red heels and a matching bold lip.
Jenner walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018 wearing a sheer white gown with tulle detailing.
The dress, designed by Schiaparelli, featured an ultra-low neckline and voluminous tulle sleeves.
Jenner rocked another sheer look at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018.
The barely-there Alexandre Vauthier mini dress was covered in crystals and left little to the imagination.
Jenner brought out another sheer gown for the 2018 Fashion Awards in London.
The completely beaded gold dress featured a sky-high slit and shoulder pads.
To attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Jenner wore a striking gown with waist-high slits and a halter neckline.
The model paired the gown, designed by couture designer Rami Kadi, with practically no accessories and a pair of black ankle-strap pumps.
In a slightly more girly take on fashion, Jenner wore a hot pink tulle gown to attend the Cannes Film Festival in 2019.
The bold, eye-catching look featured tiers of pink tulle and a strapless neckline.
Jenner looked like a phoenix rising from the ashes in this sheer gown with huge feathers at the 2019 Met Gala.
Both she and sister Kylie Jenner wore bold, colorful looks designed by Versace to celebrate the year’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”
Jenner arrived at the 2021 Met Gala wearing a sheer gown by Givenchy.
The see-through gown was inspired by one of Audrey Hepburn’s costumes in “My Fair Lady.”
