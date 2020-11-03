People are calling out Kendall Jenner for seemingly flouting social-distancing guidelines at her star-studded birthday party

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images and Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Kendall Jenner celebrated her 24th birthday this weekend.

Kendall Jenner hosted a star-studded birthday party this past weekend, and people on Twitter are calling out the model for seemingly flouting social-distancing guidelines.

Clips of the party posted to social media appear to show numerous guests at the crowded event not wearing masks or remaining six feet apart.

“i’m so sick of these celebrities not taking this s— seriously,” one user wrote in response.

“Interesting social distancing going on there,” another person said.

People also took issue with the fact that Jenner’s party apparently had a “no social media rule.”

The model, who turns 25 on Tuesday, celebrated her birthday early â€” and clips from the Halloween event posted to social media appear to show guests dancing close to one another and partying without masks.

Kourtney at Kendall’s Birthday Party! pic.twitter.com/M04BA87JGU — Kourtney Kardashian Updates (@UpdatesKourtney) November 1, 2020

Kourtney and Kylie at Kendall’s Halloween Party last night! pic.twitter.com/1IwxaGbFzi — Kourtney Kardashian Updates (@UpdatesKourtney) November 1, 2020

Many Twitter users took issue with Jenner and her guests appearing to behave as though the coronavirus pandemic was nonexistent.

Ok Kendall Jenner blowing out candles as a masked waiter holds her cake and tries to move out of the way was actually the scariest thing I saw on Halloween pic.twitter.com/o46ri7TJ9W — Nicholindz Cage (@lolzlindz) November 1, 2020

not all these celebs posting about wearing a mask, social distancing then showing up to kendall jenners party. eat the rich pic.twitter.com/NmPkOXaU1x — katie (@katiiestyles) November 1, 2020

kendall jenner will post shit about voting for biden and then won’t even listen to him about not throwing parties during COVID — roxanneᴴ (@sunxcherry) November 1, 2020

Interesting social distancing going on there — The Honest Vocal Coach (@thehonestvocal) November 1, 2020

i’m so sick of these celebrities not taking this shit seriously, not everyone is privileged and has access to the healthcare they do. ppl are dying, ppl are scared and cant even pay their rent, but they’re out here partying. america is so ghetto. pic.twitter.com/Npa6aJqHN4 — anthonie ♡ (@abadiidea) November 1, 2020

This Halloween/birthday party for Kendall Jenner with a shit ton of people, 0 social distancing and the only people wearing masks are the service workers. Eat the rich. I hate it here — winnie (@winniiew) November 1, 2020

CAN ALL THESE CELEBRITIES AKA KYLIE JENNER, KENDALL JENNER, JUSTIN BIEBER, NIKITA DRAGUN, JADEN SMITH TO NAME A FEW STOP BEING IGNORANT TOWARDS THIS VIRUS THERE ARE PEOPLE THAT ARE DYING U DONT NEED A HALLOWEEN PARTY — ❀bec⁷ (@sixthirtyagbs) November 1, 2020

Others expressed suspicion at the party’s apparent “no social media rule.”

not Kendall Jenner hosting a birthday party with all these celebrities in attendance ???? pic.twitter.com/xCCj5FHKnt — DEMI Documentary out now! (@ctrlovato) November 1, 2020

no but kendall jenner really threw a big ass party with all those celebrities without masks in the middle of a pandemic with a “no social media” rule so people wouldn’t find out about it…. pic.twitter.com/RcRSUEBQ5o — ath⁷ (@jeonlvr) November 1, 2020

not Kendall Jenner hosting a Halloween party in the middle of the pandemic and making a "no social media" rule so people wouldn't know pic.twitter.com/ZfmvooNMkk — ema | TAYLOR IS FREE (@repaotd) November 1, 2020

It’s Kendall Jenner hosting a party and making a “no social media” rule just for Kylie to post it everywhere for me! pic.twitter.com/zhpr8aQreL — KAY (@kaysopinions) November 1, 2020

Not the best look for Kendall Jenner throwing a GIGANTIC party and telling people not to post anything about it… (spoiler alert: people posted about it) pic.twitter.com/bcTARHObaF — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) November 1, 2020

The Kardashian-Jenner siblings have been called out on social media throughout the pandemic for everything from seemingly ignoring social-distancing guidelines repeatedly to flaunting their exorbitant wealth.

On Tuesday, people roasted Kim Kardashian West after she posted pictures from her lavish private island getaway for her birthday.

Despite Kardashian West explaining that she’d taken a select group of friends and family on the trip after “weeks” of quarantining and “health screens,” Twitter users still accused the reality star of being “out of touch” with reality.

