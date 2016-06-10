Kendall and Kylie Jenner are getting closer to snatching up a piece of the $500 million void that Victoria's Secret abandoned

Facebook/Topshop Kendall Jenner models for Topshop.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are building an empire.

They sell clothes, beauty kits, and model for some of the biggest brands out there. Now, they’re getting closer to dominating the retail industry with their latest swimwear line.

After much anticipation, the social media stars’ Topshop swimwear line is on sale.

It launched on Thursday, and it’s doing well already.

Racked points out that some styles are already selling out.

The younger Jenner sister had posted a preview of the line in April, saying that the apparel was “coming soooon.” She has been posting other preview photos sporadically throughout the past few weeks.









It’s a prime time to launch a swimwear line.

In April, Victoria’s Secret revealed that would be eliminating its swimwear category entirely by the end of the year.

The company said early last year that its swimwear business was worth about $500 million. But its swimsuit sales started declining off last summer, reports BuzzFeed. The company had an extra sale this year as it rids itself of excess inventory, particularly in the swimwear category.

Though Topshop lacks the size and brand strength of Victoria’s Secret — and couldn’t viably surpass Victoria’s Secret in terms of total sales — there is room for Kendall and Kylie to snatch up some of the market share by stealing some of the lingerie company’s former swimwear customers.

And potentially, those who shopped for Victoria’s Secret might be interested in this line, as well, as Kendall Jenner strutted the runway for the iconic fashion company last year.

