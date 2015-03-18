Kendall and Kylie Jenner are the stars of a new mobile game

The youngest K’s of the Jenner/Kardashian clan have been following in their sisters’ footsteps and are now launching their own mobile game, thanks to the success of their characters on sister Kim’s massively popular “Hollywood” app.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner, half-sisters of Kim Kardashian, announced today that a standalone mobile game on publishing platform Glu will soon be launching featuring the two girls.

Players will be able to friend Kylie and Kendall within the game, and work towards their career goals together.

The game will even feature the girls’ voices.

Both Jenner girls have risen to fame on their own after getting their start as young kids on the family’s wildly popular show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and its subsequent spinoffs featuring two or more of the Kardashian sisters.

The game is said to be released in late 2015.

Here is the full press release for the game:

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Join Glu’s Celebrity Cast

The sisters’ style and personalities coming to a new, standalone free-to-play mobile game

San Francisco, Calif. – March 17, 2015 – Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU), a leading global developer and publisher of free-to-play games for smartphone and tablet devices, today announced that the company will partner with Kendall and Kylie Jenner on the development of a new mobile game. Featuring the voices, likenesses, and creative influences of Kendall and Kylie, the game will allow players to interact with the sisters as friends and mentors as they work to realise their creative and career aspirations. Glu expects to launch the game worldwide in late 2015 on iOS and Android. To the delight of players, Kendall’s and Kylie’s digital personas were first introduced as characters in Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.

The Jenner sisters have risen from reality TV fame to become globally recognised personalities and fashion icons. Kendall Jenner is a leading high fashion model, most recently gracing the runway for several designers at Paris Fashion Week 2015. She is also the face of several global ad campaigns for worldwide renowned fashion brands and a major cosmetic line. Kylie Jenner also frequently graces the covers of leading fashion and culture publications, most recently featured on the cover of Fault Magazine’s 20th Anniversary issue. She is also an ambassador for several clothing lines and beauty products.

“Kendall and Kylie Jenner bring a tremendous amount of brand power and social impact to an audience largely untapped by the gaming industry. We are pleased to partner with them over the 5-year contract term,” said Glu CEO, Niccolo de Masi. “We expect that their creative input along with Glu’s expertise in the celebrity-based mobile gaming genre will produce an experience that resonates with Kendall’s and Kylie’s more than 72 million* social followers around the world. With the addition of Kendall and Kylie to our portfolio, by the end of 2015 Glu’s celebrity gaming platform will be supported by more than 300 million** total social followers.”

Glu will provide additional details on the game’s development and Kendall and Kylie’s involvement at a later date.

* Kendall’s social audience as of March 15, 2015: 7.6 Million on Facebook, 9.9 Million on Twitter, 21.2 Million on Instagram. There is some fan overlap between these social channels and Kylie’s social channels.

* Kylie’s social audience as of March 15, 2015: 6 Million on Facebook, 8.6 Million on Twitter, 18.8 Million on Instagram. There is some fan overlap between these social channels and Kendall’s social channels.

**Based on the combined Facebook, Twitter and Instagram audience of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian-West and Katy Perry as of March 15, 2015. There is some fan overlap between these social channels and celebrities.

