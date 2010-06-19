Guess Who Was The Key To Kenn Starr's Alleged Ponzi Scam? Blackstone's Pete Peterson.

Ken Starr, the alleged Ponzi schemer who’s accused of ripping off tons of celebrities, might owe his near-success to one unwitting CEO:Peter Peterson, the co-founder of Blackstone.



According to Bloomberg, Starr would habitually take people out to a nice dinner and spend the entire night name-dropping business big wigs.

No doubt he talked up his many celebrity clients, too, but Starr’s favourite name to use was apparently, “Pete,” in reference to Blackston’s Peter Peterson.

Starr would say he had lunch with Peter Peterson, co-founder of the private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP, or that he and “Pete” were talking at the Council on Foreign Relations, long chaired by Peterson, or that he had done something with “Pete.”

Starr might have thought that a seeming friendhip with Peterson would make Starr seem more important and legitimate to those listenting.

And while Peterson played a part in Starr’s elaborate construction of what appears to be just a facade of being a high-profile and successful investor, in reality, Starr may not even have known Peterson or met him more than once.

Peterson declined to comment on both his relationship with Starr and the accusations against him to Bloomberg.(Sidebar: Did Kerviel take a page out of Starr’s book when he invented an imaginary friend, “Matt” or what?)

