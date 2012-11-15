Interior Secretary Uses A Schoolyard Threat To Scare Reporter

Photo: via the Denver Post

Things got a little heated last week at an Obama campaign office in Fountain, Colo., when a reporter asked the Interior Secretary about something other than election day.Ken Salazar was in the state campaigning for President Barack Obama when Colorado Springs Gazette reporter Dave Philipps asked him about a questionable government sale of 1,7000 wild horses to a private citizen, The Denver Post reported Tuesday.



Salazar didn’t take too kindly to the question, according to an audio recording Philipps posted to sound clip-sharing site Chirbit.

“You should never do that,” Salazar told Philipps about cornering him at a campaign event. “If you do that to me again, I’m going to punch you out.”

Listen to the clip Philipps posted. The controversial sound bite begins at the 2:13 minute mark.

