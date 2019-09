Ken Lewis: I Was Not Forced To Buy Merrill

Here’s the transcript of the second half of the Ken Lewis-Maria Bartiromo, which should be coming on TV shortly.



Among the key points we’ve seen in our quick examination:

There’s been no talk of wriggling out of the pay caps.

Merrill Lynch will prove itself.

The government did not force them to do a deal.

He’s been buying shares because he really believes in Bank of America.

MARIA BARTIROMO: KEN, I WANT TO GET BACK TO THIS IDEA OF THIS

NATIONALIZATION TALK OUT THERE. TODAY, ONE OF THE ANALYSTS, WHO FOLLOWS

YOUR COMPANY SAID, “LOOK, THERE’S ABSOLUTELY NO WAY THAT THIS COMPANY

CAN BE NATIONALIZED.” BECAUSE YOU’VE GOT SUCH HUGE MARKET SHARE WHEN IT

COMES TO DEPOSITS. AND HE IS NOT EXPECTING IT. AND HE UPGRADES. AND NOW

WE’RE SEEING SOME REAL ACTIVITY IN YOUR STOCK, ON THE UPSIDE. BUT WHAT

ARE YOU EXPECTING IN TERMS OF GOVERNMENT INPUT IN YOUR DECISIONS? DO YOU

WORRY THAT IT’S GOING TO BE A LITTLE OVER THE LINE? PEOPLE SAY, “LOOK,

THE GOVERNMENT IS GOING TO TAKE A STAKE IN THESE BANKS, BUT WHO KNOWS

WHEN THEY’RE GOING ACTUALLY STEP ASIDE.”

KEN LEWIS: YEAH. WELL, FIRST, I HAVE NOT HAD A CONVERSATION WITH ANYONE,

BOTH REGULATORY, OR IN CONGRESS, THAT WOULD – THAT KIND OF STATES THAT

THEY WANT TO KEEP AN INTEREST IN THE IN THE BANKS FOR A LONG TIME. AND

WE’D BE HAPPY TO HAVE US PAY IT BACK AS SOON AS SOON AS WE CAN. AND, OF

COURSE, I CAN’T PREDICT WHAT THE GOVERNMENT WOULD WANT OR NOT WANT. BUT

I COULD TELL YOU, TO DATE, THERE HAS BEEN NO INTERVENTION IN TERMS OF

WHAT WE’VE DONE, OR IN MANAGEMENT, OR SUGGESTIONS THAT WE THAT WE SHOULD

DO SOMETHING. THAT HAS NOT HAPPENED.

BARTIROMO: DO YOU THINK THAT THE $500,000 CAP ON SALARIES IS GOING TO

STICK? WHAT ARE YOU HEARING ABOUT THAT? PEOPLE ARE VERY WORRIED THAT

IT’S GOING TO BE VERY TOUGH FOR YOU TO KEEP TALENTED EXECUTIVES AT THE

COMPANY.

LEWIS: YEAH. THAT ONE WORRIES ME BECAUSE YOU WILL HAVE TALENTED

INDIVIDUALS, PARTICULARLY REVENUE PRODUCERS, GOING TO FOREIGN BANKS,

OTHER ASSET MANAGEMENTS, BOUTIQUES, THINGS OF THAT NATURE. AND SO THAT

IS ONE THAT REALLY NEEDS TO BE REVISITED. AND I JUST LEARNED ABOUT IT, I

THINK IT WAS LAST NIGHT. AND SO I HAVEN’T HEARD WHAT THE POLITICAL

FEEDBACK ON THAT IS.

BARTIROMO: SO YOU HAVEN’T SPOKEN WITH ANYONE IN THE ADMINISTRATION ABOUT

THAT PARTICULAR POINT.

LEWIS: NO, I HAVE NOT.

BARTIROMO: OK. WHAT ABOUT THE DIVIDENDS? WHAT YOU CAN SPEND MONEY ON?

SOME PEOPLE FEEL THAT THIS IS REALLY HAMPERING YOUR ABILITY TO RUN THE

COMPANY THE WAY YOU WANT TO RUN IT.

LEWIS: RIGHT. WELL, I THINK THERE WILL BE A NEED FOR CAPITAL IN THE

BANKING INDUSTRY IN SUCH A WAY THAT THE DIVIDEND ISSUE WON’T BE A BIG

ISSUE. YOU ALSO, IF THINGS DO START TO IMPROVE DRAMATICALLY, YOU DO HAVE

THE ABILITY TO GO TO THE TREASURY. AND IF YOU CAN PROVE THAT YOU CAN

OBTAIN EQUITY THEN YOU CAN DO SOMETHING WITH YOUR DIVIDEND EITHER, OR

BUY BACKS. AND SO THAT’S A POSITIVE. SO WHAT WE NEED IS FOR THIS ECONOMY

TO COME TO TURN AROUND, AND WE’LL BE ABLE TO ADDRESS A LOT OF ISSUES.

BARTIROMO: DO YOU REGRET PAYING SUCH A HIGH DIVIDEND FOR SO MANY YEARS?

SOME PEOPLE QUESTIONED YOU PAYING THAT HEAVY DIVIDEND OVER THE YEARS.

LEWIS: YEAH, THAT’S ABOUT IT. I DON’T REGRET IT UNTIL THE LAST YEAR OR

SO WHEN WE WERE PROBABLY MORE OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE ECONOMY THAN WAS

JUSTIFIED. AND SO IF I HAD KNOWN, OBVIOUSLY THAT THE ECONOMY WOULD

DETERIORATE AS MUCH AS IT HAS, THEN WE WOULD HAVE ACTED FASTER. AND

THAT’S MY FAULT, FOR BEING MORE OPTIMISTIC THAN I SHOULD, YOU KNOW,

BASED ON OUR ECONOMIC PROJECTIONS. BECAUSE IT IS THE MOST EFFICIENT AND

EFFECTIVE WAY TO NOT WASTE CAPITAL AND TO RAISE CAPITAL BUT- WITH THE

EARNINGS – BEING ABLE TO GO 100 per cent INTO YOUR YOUR RETAINED

EARNINGS. BUT THAT’S MY FAULT FOR BELIEVING SOME OF OUR ECONOMIC

FORECAST. AND, IN RETROSPECT, I WISH I HAD WE WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN SO

OPTIMISTIC.

BARTIROMO: CAN YOU WALK US THROUGH WHAT WENT ON AFTER YOU ACQUIRED

MERRILL LYNCH? OR EVEN IN THAT WEEKEND WHEN YOU WERE ABOUT TO ACQUIRE

MERRILL LYNCH. CLEARLY, THE GOVERNMENT WANTED YOU TO ACQUIRE MERRILL

LYNCH. HOW MUCH OF A PUSH DID THEY GIVE YOU? AND DID YOU HAVE ENOUGH

TIME TO recognise THAT THIS FIRM WAS SADDLED WITH POSITIONS THAT COULD

WORSEN AND SERIOUSLY DETERIORATE, CAUSING THIS $15 BILLION LOSS?

LEWIS: RIGHT. WELL THE GOVERNMENT WAS ENCOURAGING. BUT IN NO WAY DID

THEY MAKE US DO THE DEAL. THAT WOULD BE A MISCHARACTERIZATION, AND JUST

NOT FACTUAL. WE DID HAVE THE TIME, BECAUSE WE HAD TWO SETS OF PEOPLE

LOOKING AT IT. WE HAD CHRIS FLOWERS AND HIS GROUP, WE HAD OUR GROUP. AND

SO WHEN WE LOOK, NOW, AFTER SEVERAL MONTHS, WE HAD IDENTIFIED THE

POSITIONS THAT WERE RISKY. SOME OF THE BIG POOLS OF ASSETS THAT WE SAW

DETERIORATION IN. WHAT WE DIDN’T PREDICT IS THE DEGREE OF MELTDOWN THAT

OCCURRED DURING THE QUARTER. AND I’M NOT SURE IN PARTICULARLY AMONG

CREDIT PRODUCTS, AND I’M NOT SURE ANYBODY DID.

BARTIROMO: BUT YOU WERE ALSO LOOKING AT LEHMAN BROTHERS, RIGHT?

LEWIS: WE LOOKED AT LEHMAN AND FELT LIKE THAT DEAL COULD NOT BE DONE

WITHOUT SOME REMOVAL OF ASSETS BY THE GOVERNMENT.

BARTIROMO: WAS BUYING MERRILL A MISTAKE?

LEWIS: NO, IT WAS NOT A MISTAKE. IT IS A TEMPORARY BURDEN BECAUSE OF

THAT FOURTH QUARTER. BUT, LONG TERM– (NOISE) WE’RE GONNA BE VERY HAPPY

THAT WE OWN MERRILL LYNCH AND HAVE FILLED THOSE STRATEGIC HOLES THAT WE

NEEDED TO FILL.

BARTIROMO: BUT WHAT ABOUT WHEN YOU recognised THAT LOSSES WERE

SPIRALING, OR THINGS HAD WORSENED, AND YOU WERE LOOKING AT THE

POSSIBILITY OF A MATERIA CHANGE IN ADVERSE CHANGE. AND THAT WOULD HAVE

OPENED THE DOOR FOR YOU TO WALK. DID BERNANKE PRESSURE YOU NOT TO WALK?

LEWIS: BOTH THE FEDERAL RESERVE AND THE TREASURY AND, YOU KNOW, THE

SUPERVISORY AGENCIES, FELT LIKE THAT WOULD BE A MISTAKE. THAT IT WOULD

CAUSE PROBLEMS FOR US AND SYSTEMICALLY FOR THE ECONOMY. AND THEY

STRONGLY ADVISED US NOT TO CALL THE MAC. THEY (UNINTEL) SAID, “IF, IN

FACT, YOU DO THAT, WE WILL USE SOME OF THE TARP MONEY TO FILL THAT HOLE

THAT MERRILL LYNCH HAS CAUSED IN THEIR CAPITAL BASE.” AND SO WE, OUR

BOARD, IN LOOKING AT ALL – TOTAL CONSIDERATION, DECIDED THAT, AS A

BUSINESS JUDGMENT, IT WAS THE BEST THING TO DO, AGAIN, BECAUSE WE’RE

INEXTRICABLY TIED TO THE US ECONOMY. AND WE DID NOT WANT TO POSE

SYSTEMIC RISK TO IT.

BARTIROMO: WHEN DO YOU THINK THE ECONOMY GETS OUT OF THIS, BROADLY

SPEAKING? YOU, OBVIOUSLY, HAVE ONE OF THE BEST VANTAGE POINTS TO TELL US

WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH THE CONSUMER. ARE THINGS WORSENING RIGHT NOW?

LEWIS: THINGS ARE WORSENING AS WE SPEAK. WE THINK THEY WILL stabilise

SOMETIME IN THE SECOND HALF. AND THEN WE’LL SEE SOME GROWTH IN 2010. BUT

WE HAVE, YOU KNOW, THE PRESIDENT SAYS– WE HAVE A WAYS TO GO– AT TIMES,

AND WE DO.

BARTIROMO: AND, AS FAR AS UNEMPLOYMENT, DO YOU THINK THAT WILL ALSO

WORSEN?

LEWIS: WE THINK IT WILL PEAK SOMEWHERE BETWEEN EIGHT AND 8 1/2 per cent.

BUT COULD GO TO NINE per cent.

BARTIROMO: IS PART OF THE REASON WE GOT HERE BECAUSE OF COMPENSATION? IT

SEEMS LIKE THE ALLURE OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION, PARTICULARLY ON WALL

STREET, IS CERTAINLY CAUSING PUBLIC OUTRAGE. BUT DO YOU THINK THAT WAS

ONE OF THE ALLURES, THE LUST FOR GETTING A BIGGER BALANCE SHEET FOR THE

LEVERAGE, AND ULTIMATELY GETTING US TO THIS PLACE?

LEWIS: I DON’T THINK YOU COULD TAKE GREED AND LUST FOR THE MONEY, AS YOU

SAY, OUT OF THE EQUATION. I CAN’T QUANTIFY IT. BUT I THINK THERE WERE

THOSE THAT HAD THAT MOTIVE.

BARTIROMO: AND, AS FAR AS THE FOCUS NOW, ON COMPENSATION, DO YOU THINK

THAT THIS IS PARTLY WHAT THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION SHOULD BE FOCUSED ON?

LEWIS: WELL, I SAID SEVERAL MONTHS AGO, AND, IN FACT, I THINK IT WAS AN

INTERVIEW WITH YOU, THAT THE GOLDEN AGE OF BANKING AND COMPENSATION, IT

WAS OVER. AND I BELIEVE THAT. AND I THINK SOME CHANGES IN THE WAY

EXECUTIVES ARE PAID IS APPROPRIATE. I THINK THEY’VE GONE TOO FAR,

HOWEVER.

BARTIROMO: LOOK, YOU CAME INTO BANK OF AMERICA TAKING OVER FOR HUGH

MCCALL (PH), WHO WAS A BIG ACQUIRER. YOU SAID, “THE DAYS OF THE BIG

DEALS ARE BEHIND US AT THIS POINT.” THEN YOU ACQUIRED MBNA. YOU’RE

LOOKING AT LOSSES FOR MBNA NOW, CREDIT CARD COMPANY. YOU ACQUIRED

LASALLE (PH). YOU WERE MAKING THAT WORK. BUT, STILL, PEOPLE ARE SAYING

THESE ARE A LOT OF DEALS. AND, OF COURSE, COUNTRY WIDE FINANCIAL, AND

NOW MERRILL LYNCH. WERE THE ACQUISITIONS OF LASALLE AND COUNTRY WIDE

MISTAKES?

LEWIS: WELL, YOU’VE GOT FLEET TOO, THAT I

BARTIROMO: THAT’S ANOTHER BIG ONE.

LEWIS: RIGHT.

BARTIROMO: AND PEOPLE SAY YOU OVER PAID FOR FLEET.

LEWIS: AND WE PROVED THEM WRONG, OH, FOR ABOUT A TWO YEAR PERIOD.

BECAUSE IT WORKED OUT VERY, VERY WELL. AND WE MET ALL OF OUR OBJECTIVES.

AND LASALLE, CHICAGO WAS A MARKET THAT WE REALLY WANTED TO BE IN. AND WE

NOW HAVE ONE OF THE DOMINANT BANKS. AND WE’RE GONNA MAKE THAT WORK. AND

WE’VE GOTTEN OUR EXPENSIVE SAVES ALREADY. COUNTRY WIDE IS ON FIRE AT THE

MOMENT BECAUSE OF RE-FIs AND THE LOWER RATES. AND SO I’M HOPEFUL THAT

WE’LL PROVE THAT WAS A VERY GOOD ONE AS WELL. AND THEN, FINALLY IF WE

COULD JUST ANNUALIZE, YOU KNOW, THE FIRST FEW DAYS AND OR MONTH OF THIS

CALENDAR WITH MERRILL, WE COULD PROVE PEOPLE WRONG ALREADY. BUT ONE

MONTH DOESN’T MAKE A QUARTER OR A YEAR, OBVIOUSLY. SO I’M NOT MAKING

PREDICTIONS. BUT I THINK, IN THE NEXT TWO YEARS, WE CAN SHOW THAT EVERY

ACQUISITION WAS A GOOD ACQUISITION.

BARTIROMO: AND, JUST OVER THE LAST FEW WEEKS, YOU HAVE PERSONALLY BOUGHT

SHARES IN BANK OF AMERICA. WHERE DO YOU SEE THE STOCK IN SIX MONTHS?

LEWIS: I HAVE NO IDEA, MARIA. YOU CAN’T GET ME TO PREDICT THAT. BUT I

THINK, AS A LONG TERM INVESTMENT AT THESE PRICES, IT’S AN OUTSTANDING

ONE. AND I FELT LIKE I SHOULD PUT MY MONEY WHERE MY MOUTH WAS.

BARTIROMO: BUT WASHINGTON HAS PUT BILLIONS INTO THE COMPANY, AND INTO

THE INDUSTRY, AND IT JUST SEEMS LIKE THE BAILOUT’S NOT WORKING. WHY?

LEWIS: WELL, THE ECONOMY HAS TO TURN AROUND. I MEAN, BANKS, IN

PARTICULARLY BANK OF AMERICA, IS A REFLECTION, MORE THAN ANYTHING, OF

THIS US ECONOMY. AND WE’RE A LOT MORE ABOUT MAIN STREET THAN WALL

STREET. AND SO WE’RE REALLY DEPENDENT ON THAT US ECONOMY TO TURN AROUND.

WHEN IT TURNS AROUND YOU’RE GONNA SEE A NUMBER OF THE BUSINESSES REALLY

TAKE OFF IN A DRAMATIC FASHION.

BARTIROMO: KEN, THE STOCK HAS PLUMMETED. WHAT DO YOU WANT TO SAY TO

SHAREHOLDERS TODAY? WHAT DO YOU WANT THEM TO WALK AWAY KNOWING ABOUT B

OF A?

LEWIS: WE’RE IN THE EXECUTION PHASE. WE’RE GOING TO TURN THIS AROUND.

THIS COMPANY WILL TAKE OFF WHEN THE ECONOMY TURNS. IT HAS HUGE REVENUE

STREAMS THAT CAN ABSORB A LOT OF CREDIT LOSSES. AND THEN GET PAST THAT.

AND REALLY BE A TOP EARNER. WE SHOULD HAVE SOMEWHERE BETWEEN $110 TO

$130 BILLION IN REVENUE. WE’VE ALWAYS DONE A VERY GOOD JOB ON EXPENSE

CONTROL. AND SO, AS THE PROVISION GOES DOWN, YOU’RE GONNA SEE WHAT A

HUGE EARNER THIS COMPANY IS.

BARTIROMO: BUT WILL YOU BE THERE? A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE WORRIED THAT,

AFTER THE ACQUISITIONS, AND THE STOCK FALL, THAT YOUR JOB IS IN

JEOPARDY. ARE YOU WORRIED ABOUT YOUR JOB?

LEWIS: I DON’T HAVE TIME TO WORRY ABOUT MY JOB. IF SOMEBODY WANTS ME TO

GO, ALL THEY HAVE TO DO IS ASK ONE TIME, AND I’M GONE. BUT I FEEL LIKE I

OWE 300,000 PEOPLE MY EVERY MINUTE OF FOCUS ON GETTING THIS THING TURNED

AND BEING POSITIONED AS THE BEST POSITION, POTENTIALLY, SERVICES COMPANY

IN THE WORLD WHEN THE ECONOMY DOES TURN.

BARTIROMO: KEN, WOULD YOU LIKE TO ADD ANYTHING ELSE?

LEWIS: NO, THANK YOU.

BARTIROMO: THANKS SO MUCH FOR JOINING US.

