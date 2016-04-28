Former London mayor Ken Livingstone suspended from Labour Party over 'Zionist' Hitler comments

The former Mayor of London Ken Livingstone has been suspended from the Labour Party for “bringing the party into disrepute” over his comments about Adolf Hitler and Zionism.

Livingstone found himself at the centre of a political firestorm on Thursday after he waded into a debate over anti-Semitism in the Labour Party.

Livingstone became the target of blistering criticism from politicians of all major political parties after he told BBC Radio London that Hitler “was supporting Zionism” in 1932,” before he went made and ended up killing six million Jews.”

He also defended Naz Shah, an MP who was suspended from the Labour Party for social media comments suggesting Israeli Jews should be relocated to the United States — even after she herself apologised for the remarks.

More than a dozen high-profile Labour MPs angrily called for Livingstone’s immediate suspension on Thursday morning, including Stella Creasy, Liz Kendall, Yvette Cooper, and Tristram Hunt.

In one extraordinary altercation, Labour MP John Mann confronted Livingstone at Portcullis House, accusing him of attempting to rewrite history and being factually incorrect about Hitler’s legacy.

The confrontation was repeated on the Daily Politics, when Livingstone appeared on the show at midday Thursday, doubling down on his comments and debating an incensed John Mann appearing via video-link.

His suspension was confirmed on Thursday afternoon. He is suspended, pending an investigation, for “bringing the party into disrepute.”

Labour statement: “Ken Livingstone has been suspended by the Labour Party, pending an investigation, for bringing the Party into disrepute.

This story is developing…

