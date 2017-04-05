Ken Livingstone suspended by Labour for another year for his comments about Hitler

LONDON — The Labour Party has suspended Ken Livingstone for a further year for comments he made about Adolf Hitler and Zionism last year.

The party’s National Constitutional Committee (NCC) ruled on Tuesday evening that the former mayor of London will have his current suspension extended by 12 months.

The suspension will stop Livingstone from representing Labour in office but his membership has not been terminated. The Jewish Labour movement described the punishment as “insufficient” and a “betrayal” of Labour values.

Here is the Labour Party’s official statement:

“The National Constitutional Committee (NCC) of the Labour Party has today found that all three charges of a breach of the Labour Party’s rule 2.1.8 by Ken Livingstone have been found proved.

“The NCC consequently determined that the sanction for the breach of Labour Party rules will be suspension from holding office and representation within the Labour Party for two years. Taking account of the period of administrative suspension already served the period of suspension will end on 27 April 2018.

“The Labour Party will make no further comment on this matter.”

This is a developing story…

