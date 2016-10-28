Here is a video of Ken Livingstone singing Phil Collins' Easy Lover on Russia Today

It has been a strange year for Ken Livingstone.

The former London mayor was at the centre of an anti-Semitism row which engulfed the Labour Party earlier this year, after suggesting Adolf Hitler supported Zionism before “going mad” and killing millions of people.

Six months on, the suspended Labour member has found himself in a social media storm once again, only this time for appearing on Russian state broadcaster Russia Today singing along to Phil Collins’ 1984 hit “Easy Lover.”

Livingstone, who served as London’s mayor for eight years before being replaced by Boris Johnson in 2008, closes the News Thing show by singing the song alongside the show’s presenter.

So @Ken4London insisted that he play out this week’s show by singing Phil Collins’ Easy Lover. Or maybe we insisted. Either way, here it is: pic.twitter.com/2C75K1uDQj

— News Thing on RT UK (@NewsThingRT) October 22, 2016

The weirdness does not end there, though.

Before talking about Brexit and the challenges facing London, Livingstone was welcomed to the show by a rapper who sang lyrics suggesting he was “as far right” as former UKIP leader Nigel Farage as he entered the studio.

The rapper, who goes by the name of MC Irah, rapped:”Welcome Mr Dead Stone, he introduced the congestion charge, but him always talk about Hitler, is he just as far-right as Farage?”

Livingstone seemed totally oblivious to what MIC Irah was saying about him.

