The Guy Who Might Be London's Next Mayor Has Some colourful Words On Banker Bonuses

In this week’s New Statesman Jemima Khan has interviewed the two men battling to be the next Mayor of London — current leader and Conservative Boris Johnson ,and former leader and Labour party hopeful Ken Livingstone.Neither interview is online yet, but Khan has written a blog post detailing the experience. While Johnson gained a cult following for his gaffes, Khan notes that there’s not too much of that Boris anymore (perhaps something to do with his ambitions).



However, Livingstone, a “revolutionary, by nature” according to Khan, is more upfront.

Here’s what he has to say about banker bonuses (featured in another post previewing the interview):

In the time I was mayor, I used to do meetings with City bankers and I’d often open by saying, ‘This isn’t the world I would have created . . .’ [Bankers’ bonuses are] like penis extensions, among a small league of men – mine is bigger than yours.

. . . The world is run by monsters and you have to deal with them. Some of them run countries, some of them run banks, some of them run news corporations.

That is certainly provocative language — and recent polls are suggesting Livingstone could win in this year’s election.



