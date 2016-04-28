More than a dozen Labour MPs are calling on former mayor Ken Livingstone to be suspended over anti-Semitism row

Adam Payne

Labour MPs are calling on the party’s leadership to suspend former party member Ken Livingstone after the former London mayor said in a BBC Radio London interview that Adolf Hitler was a Zionist. 

At least 15 MPs including Liz Kendall, Stella Creasy, and London mayoral candidate Sadiq Khan have called on Livingstone to be kicked out of party. 

This story is developing…

 

 

