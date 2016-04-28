More than a dozen Labour MPs are calling on former mayor Ken Livingstone to be suspended over anti-Semitism row

Labour MPs are calling on the party’s leadership to suspend former party member Ken Livingstone after the former London mayor said in a BBC Radio London interview that Adolf Hitler was a Zionist.

At least 15 MPs including Liz Kendall, Stella Creasy, and London mayoral candidate Sadiq Khan have called on Livingstone to be kicked out of party.

This story is developing…

Ken Livingstone’s comments are appalling and inexcusable. There must be no place for this in our Party.

— Sadiq Khan MP (@SadiqKhan) April 28, 2016

Ken Livingstone’s comments this morning were despicable – he should be suspended from the Party immediately.

— Tristram Hunt (@TristramHuntMP) April 28, 2016

We must not allow Labour’s proud history of fighting racism & prejudice to be put at any further risk. Ken Livingstone should be suspended.

— Liz Kendall (@leicesterliz) April 28, 2016

