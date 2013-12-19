The New AllThingsD Has Hired Ken Li As Managing Editor

Twitter/Ken Li Ken Li, with camera for some reason.

And now, for a little inside baseball…

Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg have hired Kenneth Li, formerly of Reuters, to be managing editor at their new tech focused website.

Swisher and Mossberg are moving on from Dow Jones, where they’ve built AllThingsD into a tech news powerhouse with scoops, analysis, and of course, their D Conferences.

They reportedly have investment from NBCUniversal for the new site which launches next year.

Li is one the most beloved people in the world of tech/media reporting.

Apparently at the Facebook party last night, AllThingsD reporters were telling everyone that they hired Li.

We like almost everyone involved in this transaction, so congrats to all.

Before we go, fun fact about Li: He wrote the original story that inspired the Fast and Furious series.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.