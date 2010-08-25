Ken Li Is Headed To Reuters To Oversee Media And Tech Coverage

Ken Li.

Financial Times media correspondent Ken Li is headed to Reuters, where he used to work, and where he will now be the editor-in-charge overseeing all technology, media and telecommunications coverage.Li, who’s already based in New York, is a well-liked and enterprising media reporter, so this is a big get for Reuters, where he previously worked as a global media correspondent before joining The Financial Times two years ago.



He apparently also just got married!

“And congrat to @kenli729 on being married. How do you plan to top these two announcements next week?” paidContent’s David Kaplan tweeted.

“answer: may stop using hair gel,” Li replied.

Here’s the announcement from Reuters:

New York – August 24, 2010 – Thomson Reuters today announced the appointment of Kenneth Li to Editor-in-Charge of Technology, Media and Telecoms for Reuters.

In his new role, Kenneth will be charged with Reuters coverage of the technology, media and telecommunications industries in America, reporting on companies including Apple, Google, News Corp and Cisco. Kenneth will lead a team of a dozen reporters across America, and will be based in New York.

“Ken is an exceptional journalist with a deep knowledge and passion for technology and media,” said Tiffany Wu, Editor-in-Charge of Company News, Reuters. “We want to make sure readers get the richest, most insightful news and data in this space, and Ken’s recognised authority will help us deliver superior coverage.”

Previously, Kenneth was a media correspondent at the Financial Times for two years. Prior to the FT, Kenneth was Reuters Global Media correspondent, where he broke the news of Time Warner and Comcast’s takeover of Adelphia and correctly predicted Rupert Murdoch would continue to monetise WSJ.com after announcing he would make it a free site. Kenneth also co-founded Reuters popular business-sector blog “MediaFile,” which highlights the intersection of media and technology. Before joining Reuters, Kenneth worked at the New York Daily News, the Industry Standard and TheStreet.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.