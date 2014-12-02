Former Bank Of America CEO Ken Lewis Sells His South Carolina Beach House At A Loss

Julie Zeveloff
Ken lewis houseKaufman Photography

After five years on and off the market, former Bank of America CEO Ken Lewis has finally solda beach house he owns in a private community in Spring Island, South Carolina, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The home sold at a loss: Lewis had purchased it in 2002 for $US3 million, and wound up selling for “close to” its current asking price of $US2.495 million, the listing agent told the Journal.

Lewis, who left the bank at the end of 2009, had slashed the price on the vacation home several times. He co-owned the home along with Dennis Thompson, the founder and CEO of Charlotte, N.C.-based restaurant operator Firebirds International.

The pad has three bedrooms, marsh views, and was once featured in Architectural Digest.

The home exudes southern style. Just look at those columns.

It's located in a private community with a sports complex and equestrian center.

It has a deep-water floating dock on Chechessee Creek.

The Lewises co-owned the home with their close friends, but sold because they didn't use it as often as they'd planned to, according to the WSJ.

The kitchen is filled with light.

Lots of classic southern decor.

There are three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

A 2-story foyer.

And a home theatre.

The place seems very peaceful.

Beautiful landscaping.

One last look at the view.

