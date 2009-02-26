Ken Lewis Is Insane

We’re flabbergasted. Ken Lewis was on Bloomberg television this afternoon and he told the financial news giant: “Everything we thought is playing out” with the Merrill purchase. He also called Merrill and Countrywide “stars.”*



We don’t know what to say about this other than: Is Ken Lewis insane?

*We just tracked down the video. In it, Lewis says Merill and Countrywide are the stars for the first two months of the year. OK. But we’re not ready to change our question.

