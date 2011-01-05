Some Guy Pretending To Be Ken Lewis Called The NYPost Bragging About His Aspen Ski Vacation

Photo: MediaBistro

Ex-Bank of America CEO Ken Lewis is being impersonated by a serial immitator.Funnily enough, he’s called Nelson Lewis.



The New York Post received an email from the address “[email protected]” after they wrote a story calling Nelson a social climber in the wake of his arrest.

Then someone called the Post, claiming to be Ken Lewis, bragging about being on vacay in Aspen with his wife, and stressing that Nelson was close family.

The caller said,

We are distant cousins, once removed. But I admire him. Nelson is talented, he won an Emmy. He is just misunderstood. He was wearing the pin as a mark of respect to the congressman. He is spending some time out of Washington and pushing reset on his life.”

Reporters then say they pressed him, and he admitted he wasn’t actually the former BofA chief but was in fact, just plain old Nelson. And then he conceded he isn’t related to Kenneth at all, and said:

I thought the real Ken Lewis wouldn’t complain. I just wanted something positive out there.

Photo: MediaBistro

Pretty presumptuous, no?

Nelson Lewis, a former Fox News booker, has also impersonated the Republican Rep. Jack Kingston from Georgia (and was arrested for it), and a diplomat from the Bahamas.

He even had business cards made (see the photo to your right) that said: “Minister Plenipotentiary for Artistic endeavours of the Embassy of the Bahamas.”

Apparently he’s now at the Menninger Clinic in Texas – which does exist – getting treatment for a pathological lying problem.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.