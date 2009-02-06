Ken Lewis Buys ANOTHER 200,000 BofA (BAC) Shares

Like clockwork, Ken Lewis has bought another 200,000 shares of BofA at $4.79, according to CNBC. This is the second time Lewis has done this of late. In late January he bought 200,000 shares, when the stock was around $6, so he’s already taken a big haircut.



Note: For what it’s worth I totally predicted this would be announced in a chat I had with Henry this morning. Unfortunately I can’t prove that now.

