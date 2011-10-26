Ken Lewis Chops The Price On His South Carolina Vacation House Again

Julie Zeveloff
ken lewis house

Former Bank of America CEO Ken Lewis is seriously trying to unload a beach house he owns in a private community in Spring Island, South Carolina.

Lewis, who left the bank at the end of 2009, just slashed the price on the vacation home to $2.975 million.

He previously reduced the price in 2009, to $3.3 million, after the property had already sat on the market for two years, the Wall Street Journal reported at the time.

Lewis bought the home along with Dennis Thompson, the founder and CEO of Charlotte, N.C.-based restaurant operator Firebirds International, in 2002 for $3 million, according to the WSJ.

The pad has three bedrooms, marsh views, and was once featured in Architectural Digest.

The home is a southern classic, complete with columns

It's located in a private community with a sports complex and equestrian centre

Lovely views of the marsh

The home is decked in white

Paneled windows and paneled ceilings

The master bedroom

More columns inside

The living room

The dining room

