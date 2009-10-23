Ken Lay's Attorney Added To Stanford defence Team

Enron seems to be all over the news these days.



And now a character from that saga has popped up in the current high-profile corporate fraud case out of Houston.

George “Mac” Secrest joined the Allen Stanford defence team yesterday, becoming the latest in a rotating cast of attorneys representing the accused former head of Stanford Financial, the Tex Parte Blog reports.

Houston Chronicle: Stanford has had trouble settling on a lawyer. Dick DeGuerin represented him without pay and withdrew when Stanford wanted to switch to Washington, D.C., lawyers who would not enter the case without a guarantee of pay.

Because Stanford’s assets were frozen, the judge appointed a public defender and [Kent] Schaffer to represent Stanford. Last week, company insurance policy money was been made available to pay for lawyers. The public defender withdrew, and Stanford decided to stick with Schaffer, who tapped Secrest to join him.

“This is a case that is massive in scope and we needed to bring in a lawyer that has the ability to be co-counsel at trial, but also has superb appellate skills,” said Schaffer. “Mac is regarded as being, probably, the best federal appellate lawyer in town and we have an excellent track record in our work together.”

Secrest represented Enron’s Ken Lay during his criminal trial (they’re pictured here together) and took the direct testimony of his sometimes angry client. (“Where are you going with this, Mr. Secrest?” Lay asked from the stand.) Secrest took over for Lay’s lead attorney Mike Ramsey when he suffered from heart problems.

Despite the dressing down by Lay, Enron jurors said Secrest was one of the attorneys they liked best.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.