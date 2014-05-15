Ken Langone Crushed It In The Gym This Morning

We’re at the SkyBridge Alternatives (SALT) Conference in Las Vegas — one of the biggest hedge fund conferences of the year.

Prior to this morning’s panels and discussions, we hit the gym in The Bellagio at 6 a.m.

It was packed with hedge funders.

To our surprise, though, pretty much everyone was doing cardio. The weights were completely empty!

“Most of them just do cardio and then bounce,” a guy at the gym told us.

Weight training is key, though.

“Weight training burns more body fat than cardio because your body stays in a fat burning zone for up to three to four hours after working out,” an NYC-based trainer, whose clients include models, celebrities and Wall Streeters told us afterwards. “Cardio is excellent, but your body goes back to normal in one hour.”

Then, billionaire investor Ken Langone, who is a speaker at SALT, strolled in and hit the weights.

He was killing it. He was doing squats with dumbbells and lunges. He also did cardio in between his sets. We also noticed that he had index cards with his workouts written out. That’s really smart. It’s crucial to have a plan every time you workout.

Now that’s how it’s done.

