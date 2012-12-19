Ken Langone Trashes The NYTimes And Destroys A CNBC Guest For Relying On It For Information

Photo: CNBC screenshot

Billionaire financier Ken Langone, the former director of the NYSE and financial backer of the Home Depot, graced us all with an hour-long appearance on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” with Maria Bartiromo today.One of the segments he co-hosted was about the latest NYT article on the alleged Walmart bribery scandal.



During the exchange, Langone trashed The New York Times as a credible source and ripped into the guest, University of California, Santa Barbara professor Nelson Lichtenstein, for using the Times as his source.

What’s more is he said Walmart is likely to be telling the truth.

Here’s an excerpt from a transcript:

Ken Langone: “I have a question for you, sir. Do you have any specific facts to substantiate the opinion you just put on this television show?

Nelson Lichtenstein: Well, yes. Walmart has been in the past, has repeatedly been cited.

Langone: No, I’m asking you, if — I’m asking you if you have any facts. Don’t cite somebody else. That’s hearsay.

Lichtenstein: Do I, no, I’m not an investigator of Walmart and I read the New York Times article and the New York Times article was pretty devastating.

Langone: Oh, the New York Times, that pillar of journalism that never has any opinions. Let me tell you what. In a selection of who is more likely to be telling the truth, Walmart or the Times, the Times doesn’t even get in the race. Well, let me say this. You’re saying your source is the New York Times? Shame on you as a professor…

Watch here. (Start at the 3-minute mark)



