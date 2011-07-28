Ken Langone Flips Out On Obama, Accusing Him Of Long Lasting "Destruction"

Ken Langone, the former director of the NYSE and a veteran of Wall Street banking, had some harsh words for President Obama.



Langone lambasted Obama’s leadership during the debt ceiling crisis to CNBC, saying it has been “unpresidential.”

Langone opined:

He is dividing us as a nation. He’s not bringing us together. He’s wilfully dividing us. He’s petulant.

He is not acting presidential. He is behaving in a way designed in my opinion to divide us, to make us look at each other with scepticism, with suspicion. That is the end of America as we know it. The destruction he is inflicting by his behaviour will carry on long after we settle the debt limit.

As Dan Loeb similarly commented in a recent letter to investors, Langone said that Obama has been fostering class warfare.

While Langone said that people as wealthy as him should pay more taxes, he argued that framing this issue as a rich versus poor dichotomy is divisive and unnecessary.

“”The debt ceiling is a done deal,” says Langone told CNBC.

