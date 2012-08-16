Ken Langone BLOWTORCHES Eliot Spitzer, Calling Him A 'Spoiled Kid' Looking For Attention

Photo: CNBC screenshot

Billionaire financier Ken Langone, former director of the NYSE and financial backer of Home Depot, blasted former New York State Attorney General Eliot Spitzer on CNBC’s “Closing Bell” today.In case you’re not familiar with his backstory, Langone was a co-defendant when Spitzer prosecuted former NYSE CEO Dick Grasso in 2004 over pay packages. The lawsuit was ultimately dismissed in 2008.



Anyway, Langone clearly still has beef with Spitzer.

We transcribed an excerpt from his rant below (emphasis ours):

“Mr. Spitzer has made it very easy for us to challenge his integrity. He lied to his wife. He lied to his children. He went after people who frequented houses of ill repute when he was doing the same thing himself. That’s hypocrisy.

“I mean, if I had done that to my family, what this man did to his family, I would want to go as low a profile I can.

“He’s in agony right now! Hey, like a kid, a spoiled kid. ‘Hey I’m here! I’m here! Pay some attention to me!’

Then, Maria jumped in with, “How, as a businessman, do you handle a bully like that?”

“Very easily. You take them on. Ok, we took him on. You know what? We whipped his butt like he was a…mule.”

Here’s when Langone was comparing Spitzer to a “spoiled kid.”

