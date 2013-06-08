This 20-Something Secretly Lived In A Van To Pay His Way Through Grad School

When Ken Ilgunas prepared to graduate from Buffalo University in 2005, he was completely oblivious to the debt hole he’d dug himself into.



He had majored in the least marketable fields of study possible –– English and History –– and had been turned down for no fewer than 25 paid newspaper internships.

“That was a wake-up call,” he told Business Insider. “I had this huge $32,000 student debt and at the time I was pushing carts at Home Depot, making $8 an hour. I was just getting kind of frantic.” Back then, student loans had yet to become the front page news they are today. Ken could have simply deferred his loans or declared forbearance. He also could have asked his parents (who were more than willing to help) for a leg up. He could have thrown up his hands and gone to grad school until the job market bounced back.

Instead, he moved to Alaska and spent two years paying back every last dime. And when he enrolled in graduate school later, he lived out of his van to be sure he wouldn’t have to take out loans again.

“I had no idea what I was getting into at the time. I didn’t even know what interest was when I was 17,” he said. “I just think that’s awfully indicative of the incredibly poor personal finance education young people have at that time in their lives.”

In his book, “Walden on Wheels: On the Open Road from Debt to Freedom,” Ken chronicles his journey out of debt.

He was kind enough to share his story with us this week.

