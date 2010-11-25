Meet The Goldman Dealmakers Who Advised On The Two M&A Transactions Now Involved In The Scandal

Earlier today, it was revealed that the feds are investigating the conduct of Goldman Sachs employees around at least two transactions that relate to the companies MedImmune and Advanced Medical Optics.



The share price of both companies spiked in the weeks before deals were announced that they were being taken over, so people suspect that insiders knew about the deals ahead of time.

Goldman is involved in this because they advised the companies on the deals.

Goldman’s Ken Hitchner, Charles Adams and Matt Korenberg advised on Abbott Laboratories buyout of Advanced Medical Optics.

And Goldman’s Phil Raper headed a team that acted as joint Corporate Broker to AstraZeneca in its acquistion of MedImmune.

Obviously other employees within Goldman worked on these deals with the aforementioned men.

The Feds are investigating whether or not Goldman gave clients key information about either deal, CNBC’s Kate Kelly said earlier today, citing the Wall Street Journal.

A lot of questions remain unanswered, but things are certainly starting to come into focus.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.