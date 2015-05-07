Ken Henry is taking over from Michael Chaney as chairman of NAB

Ken Henry. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Ken Henry, a former head of Treasury in Canberra, is taking the chair of the NAB on the retirement of Michael Chaney in December this year.

Dr Henry joined the NAB board of directors in November 2011 following a decade as Secretary of the Commonwealth Treasury. He is a former member of the board of the RBA.

“I am looking forward to the new role, working with an outstanding group of directors and a highly professional, energetic and focussed CEO and management team,” he said.

Chaney, a former CEO of Wesfarmers, said he was honoured to have served as chairman over the past ten years.

The directors also announced that Anne Loveridge, currently Deputy Chair of PricewaterhouseCoopers in Australia, will join the NAB board in December.

She has had extensive experience as an audit and advisory partner in the financial services sector.

