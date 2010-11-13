Investing Guru Ken Heebner Dumps Virtually His Entire Apple Stake

Is Apple finally starting to get too rich for some of the hedge funders and other investors that have pushed it so high?



Ken Heebner, the famed money manager, has dumped almost his entire 1.15 million share stake in Apple, notes ZeroHedge, citing his latest 13-F.

The news may be contributing to a big decline in Apple today. It’s falling 2.6%, vs. 1.5% for the NASDAQ.

