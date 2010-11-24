Ken Griffin's Citadel Is Subpoenaed In Insider Trader Scandal

Ken Griffin

Rounding out the end of a long 48 hours of subpoenas and raids, Citadel has apparently just received a subpoena.Aside from Maverick, Citadel is the last of the hedge funds that the Wall Street Journal warned us would get dragged into the Fed’s insider trading scandal.



We suspect there will be more indicated, and so does Charlie Gaparino, who believes that Millennium Capital has been subpoenaed already (he also suspects that Maverick has gotten a subpoena, but for the reason we mentioned above, that’s not much of a surprise Update November 26: Maverick says it has NOT received a subpoena).

Click here to see the full list of everyone involved >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.