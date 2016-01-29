Billionaire hedge funder Ken Griffin is selling his Miami Beach penthouse and condo for $73 million

Billionaire hedge funder Kenneth Griffin — founder of hedge fund giant Citadel — is selling off his beachfront penthouse and adjoining condo in Miami Beach for a combined price of $73 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Griffin bought the two properties in the chic Faena House for $60 million in the fall of 2015, right around the time he was finalising his high-profile divorce.

When the deal closed, it was the most expensive home to ever sell in Miami. Griffin had shelled out $10 million over the asking price.

The five-bedroom penthouse will be available for $55 million, and the three-bedroom condo directly beneath it will be up for $18 million. (Unlike the penthouse, however, the condo does not have its own private pool and wraparound terrace.) It’s being listed with Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Griffin has played the big real estate game in various markets over the last few years, picking up properties in Palm Beach, Chicago, and New York, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Here’s what the next owner of the Faena House penthouse can expect.

The 12,516-square-foot penthouse tops the 18-story condominium tower, which sits pretty on the edge of Miami Beach's idyllic white sand beach. There are 47 residences in the Faena House; the penthouse is the crowning glory, and was customised for Griffin. Courtesy of Faena House It's situated directly on the beach, facing the Atlantic on one side and the Indian Creek Canal on the other. Faena House Perks of living in Faena House? There's a valet and private concierge service, an in-house spa and fitness center with ocean views, a private beach club with full cabana service, and two pools. Faena House The five-bedroom, two-level, 12,516-square foot penthouse is glass-walled for maximum views. It has two custom kitchens, exclusive access to a private elevator, a media room, a great room, and a dressing room. Faena House And best of all: the penthouse gets this private 70-foot-long infinity pool on the 9,900-square-foot Brazilian-style wraparound terrace. Faena House Griffin's net worth has been estimated to be as much as $7 billion. Faena House was developed and built by Argentina's Faena Group. Faena House Source: Forbes

