Ken Griffin says he's 'terrified' about Trump's rhetoric on immigrants

LOS ANGELES — Citadel’s Ken Griffin says he is “terrified” about the political hardline against immigrants in the US.

Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference held at the Beverly Hilton, the hedge fund billionaire said that several of senior execs at his multi-billion firm are immigrants.

“They came here for their education, they put down roots here, and this is where they had their families and careers,” Griffin said at the Milken conference on May 1. “They’re incredibly driven.”

“I am terrified because our entire country is built on the work ethic of immigrants,” Griffin added.

Griffin runs one of the biggest hedge fund firms in the world, based in Chicago and with offices globally. The firm manages about $US26 billion.

