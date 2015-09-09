Ken Griffin is closing in on one of the most expensive apartments in New York real estate history

Ken Griffin is reportedly considering spending more than $US200 million on several properties in New York City’s “billionaire’s bunker.”

The founder of hedge fund Citadel is in talks to buy several properties at New York luxury development 220 Central Park South, according to Page Six’s Emily Smith.

The plan is to combine the apartments into one single property, according to the report.

The potential purchase would make the property one of the most expensive — if not the most expensive — New York City apartment in history.

The purchase comes amid Griffin’s divorce from his wife of 11 years, Anne Dias-Griffin, who has requested $US1 million a month in child support for their two children. The two have also been at war over their homes in New York, Aspen, Chicago, Hawaii, and Miami, according to Page Six.

Read the full article at Page Six.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.