Ken Griffin: Panic In The Markets!

Ken Griffin, the founder of the huge Chicago hedge fund company Citadel, told bondholders that the market is experiencing unprecedented levels of panic.

“I’ve never seen a market as full of panic as we’ve been in the last seven or eight weeks,” Griffin said during a hastily organised conference call with bondholders.

Griffin added that he’s totally planning on making money off the panic. “”In my 20 years in investing in convertible bond market, I have never seen opportunities like I see today,” the Grif Dog said.

Citadel’s business plan is changing. The collateralized reinsurance business is going away, Griffin said. For years hedge funds made a relatively easy buck selling insurance to insurance companies—that’s why they call it reinsurance. They were able to offer the insurance without submitting to the kind of regulatory schemes that weigh down many insurers by collateralizing the risks they underwrote. But as cash has become more expensive during the credit crisis, this has become a costly use of capital.

“Collateralized reinsurance will not make sense going forward,” Griffin said.

This morning the rumour mill had Citadel scrambling to squelch talk that the Federal Reserve and the UK’s FSA were at their offices, possibly arranging a bailout or emergency liquidity position. A Citadel spokeswoman described that rumour as “categorically false” and stressed that Citadel maintains a cash position that amounts to 30% or more of its assets.

“That’s not borrowing capacity. That’s cash and treasuries in our box, on deposit at the Bank of New York,” a Citadel executive said on the call.

Citadel executives stressed that they have sufficient capacity to meet the company’s funding needs over the course of the medium and short term. “We have $8 billion in undrawn borrowing capacity,” the executive said. He stressed that the credit lines were with a number of lenders, providing security against the collapse of any one firm.



