Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Ken Griffin Filed For Divorce While His Wife And Kids Were On Vacation

Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin has filed for divorce from his wife Anne Dias-Griffin.

His wife’s attorney told the Chicago Tribune in a statement that Griffin filed while she was on summer vacation with the kids.

“Ken Griffin unilaterally filed a divorce petition today with no notice to either me or my client, knowing full well that she had just left for summer vacation with their three young children and would therefore be unable to respond. Anne’s highest priority remains her family, especially the wellbeing of her children. She is hopeful that this personal matter can be resolved privately and in the best interests of her children. We have no further comment at this time.”

Ken Griffin is the founder of Chicago-based hedge fund giant Citadel LLC. The 45-year-old hedge fund manager has an estimated net-worth of $US5.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Dias-Griffin, who was born in France, is the founder of hedge fund firm Aragon Global Management.

The pair of hedge funders were married in Versailles in 2003.

This is the second divorce for Griffin. He divorced his first wife in 1994.

