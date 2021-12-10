Citadel billionaire Ken Griffin’s son told him to buy a rare copy of the US Constitution— driving him to splash out $43.2 million to outbid a crypto group

Ken Griffin is the founder of financial giant Citadel. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Citadel boss Ken Griffin told Bloomberg his son urged him to buy a rare copy of the US Constitution.

Griffin spent $US43.2 ($AU60) million on the document, way more than the estimated price of $US15 ($AU21) million to $US20 ($AU28) million.

He upset many in the crypto community by outbidding the collective known as ConstitutionDAO.

Ken Griffin said his son convinced him to buy a rare copy of the US Constitution, which the billionaire hedge-fund manager snapped up last month for $US43.2 ($AU60) million, outbidding a crypto collective.

The Citadel founder upset some in the crypto community when he splashed out on one of the 13 surviving copies of the original 1787 printing of the historic document. That’s because he beat ConstitutionDAO, which had raised more than $US40 ($AU56) million from around 17,000 donors.

Griffin told Bloomberg in an interview that he asked the crypto group if they wanted to have joint governance, but they couldn’t come to an agreement.

“I was sitting at home in New York, and my son calls me to say, ‘Dad, you have to buy the Constitution,'” he said, according to the Thursday report.

The billionaire said he became focused on winning the document, so he put up millions of dollars to buy it. “I don’t do that very often,” he said.

Griffin is the founder of Citadel, a hedge fund and financial services group that has become central to modern global financial markets, sitting in the middle of buyers and sellers. He has a net worth of $US21 ($AU29) billion, according to Forbes.

ConstitutionDAO was a decentralized autonomous organization — a leaderless group whose rules are enforced on a blockchain. “We the people plan to preserve the document for the people,” the group said in one of its earliest posts.

The guide price for the bidding was around $US15 ($AU21) million to $US20 ($AU28) million. But in a frenzied auction, both sides ramped up the price until Griffin came out on top.

Griffin said he was in contact with the crypto group ConstitutionDAO on the night of the sale at Sotheby’s, and that afterwards he asked if they wanted to collaborate on governance — to no avail.

The group has since disbanded, saying it will let donors claim back the millions of dollars they donated. The collective’s token has become a meme coin in recent weeks.

Griffin was already relatively unpopular among meme-stock traders and crypto types, with allegations swirling online in January that Citadel Securities had pressured Robinhood into halting trading in stocks such as GameStop.

The billionaire has flatly denied any such claims, telling lawmakers that Citadel had “no role” in Robinhood’s move.