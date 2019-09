Hedge funder Ken Griffin and hedge funder wife Anne Dias-Griffin just bought a gorgeous home at the Four Seasons Hualalai in Hawaii (via WSJ).



The home was on the market for $20.5 million, and Griffin bought it for $17 million.

This is Griffin’s second piece of property at the resort, after he bought four acres for $11.4 million in 2009.

