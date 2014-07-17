KEN GRIFFIN: A Fox And Time Warner Deal Makes Sense And I Think We'll Get To 'Yes'

Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin, who runs Chicago-based Citadel, says that a Century Fox and Time Warner deal “makes a lot of sense.”

Earlier today, it was reported that Century Fox offered to buy Time Warner in a deal valued at $US80 billion. Time Warner has rejected that offer.

Griffin told the audience at the CNBC Delivering Alpha Conference that both media companies have “great assets” and that it would be a good deal for both of them.

Citadel’s portfolio includes both Time Warner and Century Fox.

“I think we’ll get to ‘yes,'” he said.

