Son Of Ken Griffey Jr Scored His First Touchdown With A Great Catch In The AdvoCare Bowl

Trey Griffey, the son of future baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., scored his first career touchdown for the University of Arizona with a great leaping grab against two defenders in the AdvoCare V100 Bowl.

The catch was just the 12th of the season for the redshirt freshman and his dad was on hand to see it (see below). Trey’s sister, Taryn, will also attend Arizona next year as a member of the women’s basketball team.

Here is the catch.



Griffey Jr. was on the sideline taking pictures when his son scored the touchdown.

