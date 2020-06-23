Ken Griffey Jr says he refused to sign with the Yankees after he was kicked out of the dugout as a kid while another player's son took ground balls in the field

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images Ken Griffey Jr. prior to a game against the Yankees in 2009.

Ken Griffey Jr. said in the documentary, “Junior,” that he refused to join the New York Yankees because he felt late owner George Steinbrenner discriminated against him and his dad.

Griffey said that while visiting his dad in the dugout before a game, a security guard told them Steinbrenner didn’t want anyone in the dugouts.

As Griffey left the dugout, he said the son of Yankees third baseman Graig Nettles, who was white, was taking ground balls on the field.

The documentary played a clip of Griffey before the 1995 ALDS against the Yankees telling fans he’d rather retire than sign with the Yankees.

Griffey said he was in the Yankees’ dugout with his father, Ken Griffey Sr., when a security guard came and said Jr. had to leave because “George doesn’t want anyone in the dugout.”

Griffey’s father told Jr. to go back to his locker room, but said on his way out to “look at third base.”

“It’s Graig Nettles’ son taking groundballs at third base,” Griffey Jr. said in the documentary.

Nettles was a white third baseman for the Yankees. Though Griffey Jr. didn’t say the exact time, his father and Nettles were teammates from 1982-1983.

The documentary then showed Griffey Jr. signing autographs before the Seattle Mariners’ 1995 series against the Yankees. When one fan told Griffey to come to the Yankees, he said, “If the Yankees were the last team, if they were the only team that gave me a contract, I’d retire.”

Griffey in that series batted .391, hit 5 home runs, had 7 RBIs, posted a 1.488 OPS, and scored the series-winning run.

“At that time my dad was 38 years old, he was like, ‘I ain’t fighting this no more. I got someone a little younger and a little better,'” Griffey said in the documentary.

According to The New York Post’s Mark Fischer, the Yankees tried to trade for Griffey in 2003 but didn’t land him.

In 2008, Griffey was asked about his favourite memory of the old Yankee Stadium, and he said, “It’s leaving Yankee Stadium.”

Wow, Ken Griffey Jr. had a really damn good reason to never play for the Yankees. "Look at third base." pic.twitter.com/2v7DoBYyYC — Roger Cormier (@yayroger) June 22, 2020

