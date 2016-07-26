Ken Griffey Jr wore an amazing suit with some fun details during his Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Ken Griffey Jr. was inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame on Sunday and during the ceremony he wore an amazing suit with some fun details and even capped his speech with one of his signature moves.

Griffey, who was inducted along with Mike Piazza, looked from afar like he was just wearing a standard navy suit with pinstripes and a gold tie. However, prior to the ceremony, he a photo to his Instagram account with a zoomed in look at the suit and the details are amazing.

The pinstripes are actually the words “HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2016” written vertically and the gold tie is embossed with a silhouette of his signature swing.





But Griffey wasn’t done. Griffey angered some opposing managers and older players in his day by often wearing his cap backwards during warm ups. Some saw it as a sign of disrespecting the game. Seriously.

So Griffey ended his Hall of Fame speech by putting on a Cooperstown cap, backwards. It was the perfect walk-off move.





Meanwhile, several current big leaguers paid tribute to Griffey on Sunday, wearing special white Nike cleats with Griffey’s logo in gold. Here is Nolan Arenado of the Colorado Rockies.

