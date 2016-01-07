Ken Griffey Jr. and Mike Piazza elected to baseball's Hall of Fame

Ken Griffey Jr. anf Mike Piazza have been elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame, the Baseball Writers Association of America announced on Wednesday.

Griffey was named on a record 99.3% (437 of 440) of the ballots turned in. It was his first year of eligibility.

The previous record for highest percentage of votes belonged to Tom Seaver who was named on 98.8% of the votes in 1992.

Piazza was elected in his fourth year of eligibility, receiving votes on 83.0% of the ballots.

More to come.

