Here's where to buy Ken Bone's sweater before everyone beats you to it

MSNBC Kenneth Bone, who asked a question at the second presidential debate.

The INSIDER summary:

• Ken Bone became a meme during Saturday night’s presidential debate.

• His red sweater is iconic.

• You can buy it for Halloween for $50.

The winner of Sunday night’s presidential debate was clear: Ken Bone. With his bright red sweater, winning demeanour, and astute question to the candidates about energy policy, he became an instant meme.

This was his moment.

GQ did some research, and you can buy his now-iconic sweater on Amazon. It’s about $50 right now.

Round it out with glasses, a moustache, and a microsphone, and you’re set.

Ken Bone Halloween costume kit pic.twitter.com/Ew1KffDgcl

— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) October 10, 2016

Bone’s memedom seems to be lasting. He’s outpacing third-party candidates Gary Johnson and Jill Stein in search interest, and he seems poised to become an easy last-minute Halloween costume.

The #1 Halloween costume this year is obviously Ken Bone #debate pic.twitter.com/EBdVQQize9

— Michelle Markowitz (@michmarkowitz) October 10, 2016

Ken Bone is now getting significantly more search interest than any of the third party candidates pic.twitter.com/JXlch7f9QL

— Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) October 10, 2016

His name has been carved in the annals of the internet.

kenneth bone. Sorry i cant think about anything else tonight. the debate is whatever now. kenneth bone kenneth bone kenneth bone

— leon (@leyawn) October 10, 2016

Is ???????? Ken ???????? Bone ???????? single???????? #debate

— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) October 10, 2016

Now go buy the sweater before everyone beats you to it.

