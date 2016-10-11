Debate sensation Ken Bone says his now-famous red sweater was actually his 'Plan B'

Ken Bone, the internet sensation who asked one of the final questions in Sunday’s presidential debate, told CNN on Monday that his now-famous red sweater was really his “Plan B” outfit.

In his interview with CNN’s Carol Costello, he revealed that his original plan was to wear “a really nice olive suit” until he hit a snag.

“Yeah, I had a really nice olive suit that I love a great deal and my mother would have been really proud to see me wearing on television,” he told the CNN host. “But apparently, I’ve gained about 30 pounds, and when I went to get in my car on the morning of the debate, I split the seat of my pants open.”

“The red sweater is Plan B,” he continued. “And I’m glad it worked out.”

Bone asked the second-to-last question of the debate, focusing on how each candidates energy policy would be good for both the environment and for jobs. Videos of himself shaking hands with former President Bill Clinton and taking photos with a disposable camera went viral online, and soon, a Facebook fan page for the Missouri man gained thousands of followers.

In his Monday morning interview, Bone wore the same red sweater that his newly found fans raved about online in the hours that followed the debate.

“I don’t see how I could have not worn the red sweater this morning,” he said. “It’s more famous than me. I just had to bring myself along.”

His popularity also helped him grow his Twitter following considerably.

“I went from last night, having seven Twitter followers, two of which were my grandmother because she had to remake her account because she forgot her password, to now I have several hundred,” Bone said. “I don’t know why they care what I have to say but I’m glad they’re engaged in the political process.”

He said the debate consisted of a lot of bickering between Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump, saying that it “felt like mum and dad fight” and that “it was really uncomfortable.”

But the undecided voter added that he thought both presented compelling, substantive arguments on the issues once viewers could get past the vitriol.

Watch Bone’s interview below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.