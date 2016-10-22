Ken Bone is starring in an ad for the brand that makes his now-famous red sweater

IZOD/YouTube Ken Bone in the Izod ad.

Ken Bone, the man who became an internet sensation when he asked a question at the second presidential debate earlier this month, is now starring in an ad for the company that manufactures his now-famous red sweater.

The Izod ad, which we first spotted over at Adweek, opens with Bone getting up in the morning and selecting a red sweater from his closet.

In a voiceover, he admits that he’s not “going to continue to be internet famous forever,” but Bone goes on to use his current meme status to go out and encourage people to vote on November 8.

As Adweek points out, this isn’t the first brand that has made Bone its frontman. Just four hours after the second presidential debate in St. Louis on October 10, Bone’s image appeared in an ad for Uber, to promote its high-end car service, UberSELECT.

Bone’s tweet to promote the service — “Everyone wants to know if I’ve decided… and I have. uberSELECT helps you ride in style like me” — has since been deleted, although information about the promotion still appears on Uber’s website.

The Izod ad, which was posted on YouTube shortly after the final presidential debate ended on Thursday, comes days after Bone conducted an “AMA” (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit. His choice to do so, however, led to internet users uncovering some old comments he had left on the site, which included several posts on NSFW (not safe for work) forums.

Asked about his Reddit history, Bone said: “I’m not running for president. I can say whatever I want,” according to Associated Press.

