Ken Block Drives A Rally Car Down A Ski Slope, Trying To Destroy As Many GoPro Cameras As He Can

Viral video extraordinaire, stunt car pro, and brand marketing whiz Ken Block has teamed up with GoPro cameras to bring you this crazy joyride down a ski mountain, filmed from a few thousand different angles.



The video takes place in Russia and features the typical Ken Block approach — extra adrenaline, overt use of slow motion, and earsplitting dubstep to appeal to the Monster energy drink crowd. Block’s vehicle, a souped up Ford rally car, is loaded up with GoPro HD cameras to capture the entire snowy ride.

Block tries to “take out as many cameras as he can,” according to GoPro’s YouTube explanation. It’s an interesting approach in product promotion; rarely do we see a brand-sponsored video committed to destroying the very thing it is trying to sell.

But given Block’s track record, it should work. Block worked with DC Shoes (a company he helped found) to create one of the top 10 most viral videos of all time, “Gymkhana 2,” which featured Block expertly driving a Subaru in an abandoned industrial lot. It was self-described by DC as an “infomercial.”

Here’s the GoPro vid. Make sure to check out 2:40, where Block intentionally crushes a dozen GoPro cameras in a row:

