Ken Block Went Bananas In Los Angeles In His Souped-Up Classic Mustang

Ken Block’s newest video “Gymkhana 7” is out Monday and everyone is watching.

The video’s eye-catching cinematography, expertly executed stunts, and intriguing locales make it “must see TV” — for motorheads, or for people who just like to watch a lot of tire smoke!

Behind of the wheel of his modified vintage 1965 Ford Mustang — with a mindblowing 845 horsepower — Block turns Los Angeles into his personal playground. The Gymkhana crew went everywhere and did some very cool things — from blasting down the Los Angeles River to turning doughnuts around Randy’s Doughnuts to spoofing the O.J. Simpson low-speed freeway chase.

That’s right. Ken Block recreated the O.J. chase, white Bronco and all.

Gymkhana 7 — as you may have guessed — is rally racing and stunt-driving icon Block’s 7th official four-wheeled extravaganza. Previous instalment of the series included drives though downtown San Francisco, as well as over carefully designed obstacle courses in the California desert.

Gymkhana (it’s actually a type of motorsport) in its essence is carefully choreography controlled chaos. Ken Block has turned it into an art form. On the closed streets of Los Angeles, the rally driver uses his smoking tires to pay homage to iconic landmarks, historic moments in pop culture, and even So Cal’s signature low riders.

Youtube/TheHoonigans Check out O.J.’s white Bronco.

Check out Ken Block’s Gymkhana 7 here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.