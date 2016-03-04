This guy makes crazy videos of himself turning doughnuts in clouds of tire smoke -- and he just released a new one

Ford Performance/Youtube Speed is my only co-pilot.

Ken Block, noted tire smoke enthusiast and professional rally driver just released the eighth instalment of his Gymkhana series, once again outdoing himself.

This time, Block delights Youtubers by covering the city of Dubai in black skidmarks.

Block’s Gymkhanna series is an ongoing spectacle of automotive skill and tire smoke.

In his previous video, he tore through downtown LA in a bonkers custom 1965 Mustang called the ‘Hoonicorn.’

His video’s attract millions of views, and each one includes a handful of jaw-dropping stunts.

A note to readers who enjoy driving in a more linear fashion: to “hoon” is to drive in a manner considered agressive, anti-social, or childish. While Block is undoubtedly a lover of all things speed-related, he is also a professional driver who performs exclusively on closed roads or tracks.

Like Mr. Block, the machine he uses in this video is also an incredible thing, as are all modern rally cars. They accelerate off the line faster than Formula One machines, thanks in large part to wonderful four wheel drive systems and uber tubochargers, and they have hydraulic handbrakes which allow them to, say, do doughnuts inside a ring of Dubai police supercars.

Mr. Block puts his Ford Fiesta rally car to good use. Check it out.

The man himself: Mr. Ken Block. Ford Performance/Youtube After firing his co-driver ... Ford Performance/Youtube ... Block tears off into the desert ... Ford Performance/Youtube ... kicking up sand in some epic power slides ... Ford Performance/Youtube ... and then racing toward downtown Dubai. Modern rally cars, like Block's Ford Fiesta-based monster, can accelerate to 60 MPH in under 2 seconds ... Ford Performance/Youtube ... Block goes for a quick spin in a doughnut box made of Dubai's legendary fleet of police supercars. Ford Performance/Youtube And now it's time for: Ford Performance Division PRODUCT PLACEMENT! That's a Ford Raptor pickup balancing on two wheels ... Ford Performance/Youtube ... which Block goes for another spin around Ford Performance/Youtube ... next is a drag race with (left to right) a Lexus LFA, Lamborghini Aventador, Bugatti Veyron, and Ferrari F12. Ford Performance/Youtube Proving once again that purpose-built race cars are incredible things, block leaves even the Bugatti in the dust. Ford Performance/Youtube Now some assorted spinning ... Ford Performance/Youtube More assorted spinning ... Ford Performance/Youtube ... a quick FORD PRODUCT PLACEMENT ... Ford Performance/Youtube That's the Ford GT supercar, due out this year. ... various airborne activities ... Ford Performance/Youtube ... another tear through downtown ... Ford Performance/Youtube ... and some final doughnuts around a moving 747. Ford Performance/Youtube Ken Block must like his job. Ford Performance/Youtube He celebrates a successful run with a backflip off of a helicopter. Ford Performance/Youtube And after the closing credits, Ford reveals the Focus RS rallycross. which hopefully will be put to good use in Gymkhana 9. Ford Performance/Youtube But for now, watch the video and see Block do his thing.

