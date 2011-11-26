Kemba Walker Shows Everyone Where He's From In This Great Under Armour Commercial

Don’t look now but Under Armour is making some strides in the basketball market.



First they fired shots at the industry powerhouses.

Now they’re carving out a niche of their own with the series, “Are You From HERE?” The commercials focus on the company’s growing stable of young talent and pay homage to their humble beginnings.

Brandon Jennings taught us what it’s like to ball in capris on the courts of Compton, California.

And now Kemba Walker tells us what it’s like growing up in the projects on the other side of the country.

