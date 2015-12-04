Charlotte Hornets player has hilarious reaction when he sees he left Stephen Curry open

Brian A. Westerholt/Getty Stephen Curry scored 40 points — and didn’t even play the fourth quarter.

The Golden State Warriors continue rolling, now 20-0 after a 116-99 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Stephen Curry also kept rolling, playing in front of a friendly crowd in his home state of North Carolina, Curry dropped 40 points, including 28 in the third quarter.

This made it a long night for Kemba Walker, the Hornets guard tasked with guarding Curry.

Defending Steph is a challenge for anybody, and when he gets on a roll as he did in the third quarter, there’s only so much somebody can do.

SportsCenter caught a hilarious moment where Walker thought he finally caught a break, only to have it all unravel. After the Hornets forced Curry to give up the ball to an open Draymond Green, Green missed the three-pointer. However, Warriors center Andrew Bogut tapped the ball back out to, you guessed, it an open Steph Curry in the corner for three.

Walker’s reaction says it all when he realised Curry was wide open:



Walker was clearly frustrated, thinking the Hornets finally got a stop, only to realise their best player was wide open for one of the most efficient shots in basketball.

Curry wasn’t done, of course. He capped off the quarter with a rainbow three, right in Walker’s face.



At least Walker can take solace in the fact that he’s not alone in the struggle to contain Curry.

Steph didn’t even have to play the fourth quarter because of the Warriors’ lead.

