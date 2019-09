Kemba Walker has been the biggest reason for UConn’s revival this season, and it’s because of athletic ability like this that he’s the seventh-highest scorer in the country. Check out this play from Wednesday:



That self-pass reminds us an awful lot of this play by LeBron James from Tuesday night:

